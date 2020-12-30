Gov. Doug Ducey orders for COVID-19 vaccine distributions to be accelerated

The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona has been ordered to kick it up a few notches through an executive order made by Gov. Doug Ducey on Dec. 30.

The order's plan is to rapidly expand access to the vaccine by "streamlining distribution throughout Arizona and establishing additional vaccination sites," and will be efforted by implementing a state-directed allocation model.

"Rather than each county having their own implementation plans, the order directs the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to implement a state-directed allocation model to ensure a uniform approach to the vaccination of high-risk and high-priority Arizonans," read a news release from the governor's office, in part.

Ducey says the same urgency that President Donald Trump's "Operation Warp Speed" had should also be given to the distribution efforts in Arizona.

"Additionally, the Governor announced that the state will be reporting daily on county-by-county vaccine administration data, providing full transparency for the public on the distribution of the vaccine across the state. Local health departments must also provide notice to ADHS within 24 hours of proceeding to the next phase of vaccine distribution," read the news release, in part.

