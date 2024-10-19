Accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound leaves toddler hospitalized

article

The Brief A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The condition has since been upgraded and the child is expected to survive. Authorities are calling the cause of the injuries an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. It happened near the intersection of Sundland Avenue and 11th Drive.



A toddler is in the hospital following what police are describing as an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a release, that toddler was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The child's condition has since been updated to non-life-threatening.

The shooting took place in Phoenix near the intersection of Sundland Avenue and 11th Drive.

Police are continuing to gather evidence and the area around the house where the shooting took place is roped off.

We will update this story when more information is provided.