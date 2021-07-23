Expand / Collapse search
Action-packed August lineup on Tubi includes ‘Bitefest’ and much more

By Skyler Rivera
Published 
Tubi
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tubi streaming service acquired by FOX

Viewers can watch anything from retro TV shows to Hollywood blockbusters, all completely free.

The "Jaws" franchise is coming to Tubi just in time for Shark Month.

Celebrate the oceanic beasts with Tubi’s "Bitefest" lineup and dozens of fresh titles headed to the free streaming platform in August.

Feel-good comedies like "Little Miss Sunshine," sci-fi thrillers like "Alien" and "Alien vs. Predator," and family-friendly classics including "Hook" will all be free to stream.

Check out these new titles and more coming to Tubi in August:

Action films on Tubi

American Assassin (2017)starting 8/2

Elektra (2005)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

MI 5: The Greater Good (2015)

Robocop 2 (1990)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)

True Lies (1994)

Black Cinema on Tubi

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Marci X (2003)

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious (2009)

Scott Joplin (1977)

The Perfect Match (2016)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Woo (1998)

Comedy movies on Tubi

500 Days of Summer (2009)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Sitter (2011)

Drama movies on Tubi

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Invictus (2009)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Miracle Season (2018)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Horror movies on Tubi

Black Rock (2012)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent Part 2 (2009)

The New Daughter (2009)

 Queen of the Damned (2002)

Kids & Family movies on Tubi

Hook (1991)

Norm of the North (2016)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Space Chimps (2008)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Sci-Fi movies on Tubi

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Flatliners (2017) - starting 8/28

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Thrillers on Tubi

13 (2003)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Swim (2021) – starting 8/13

Phone Booth (2003)

TV Series on Tubi

Class (2016)

Confessions of a Serial Killer (2019)

High & Dry (2018)

Life (2020)

Misfits (2009)

The Aliens (2016)

The First Team (2020)

Tubi en Español

Black Rock (2012)

LA Confidential (1997)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Stay (2005)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/

With total view time surpassing 200 million hours of content streamed each month since April, Tubi has over 30,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including every major studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

This story was reported from Boston.