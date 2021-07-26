Active monsoon season breaks rainfall record at Sky Harbor

As monsoon activity has picked up this year, the Phoenix area has experienced a lot of rainfall.

According to a tweet by the National Weather Service, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has received up to 1.84 inches of rain, which is more than 2019 and 2020's rainfall totals, combined.

In 2020, Sky Harbor saw 0.66 inches of rain, and 1-inch in 2020. The total rainfall for the month of July of 2021 is 1.67 inches.

The rainfall, however, has resulted in flooding and people who needed to be rescued d

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

Glendale Fire officials reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Continuing Coverage