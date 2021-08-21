Activists, lawmakers hold 'Seal the Deal' event in downtown Phoenix

Arizona activists and lawmakers are throwing their support behind the country's latest infrastructure plan.

The Environmental Justice Summit was held Saturday at Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix. The group is pushing for several causes, including slowing climate change, increasing jobs and expanding public services.

The price tag of the infrastructure plan could reach $1 trillion.

The group directed its messages toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema.

The summit is one of over 70 "Seal the Deal" events happening this weekend.

