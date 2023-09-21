article

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, KTVU has learned.

According to the Alameda County Coroner, Cloud, 25, who once attended Oakland School for the Arts, suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs which also included benzodiazepine.

TMZ first reported on the cause of death.

Cloud died at his family home in Oakland in July.

Shortly after his death, Cloud's family said goodbye to the departed artist, describing him as a friend, brother, and son.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," his family's statement read. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud's family wished for him to be remembered for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone.

The late actor rose to stardom with his role as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the acclaimed series "Euphoria," a character he portrayed for two seasons. Despite his newfound fame, Cloud never forgot his Oakland roots and remained deeply connected to his hometown.

News of Cloud's sudden passing sent shock waves throughout the Bay Area, prompting tributes from local politicians and sports teams alike.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee paid tribute to the young actor.

"I am saddened to hear of the death of Angus Cloud, a brilliant young actor & Oakland’s own. His immense talent touched the lives of countless people. His work & legacy will forever live on and make Oakland proud," Lee said on Twitter.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney described Cloud as genuine, authentic, and humble.

"He had such a bright future ahead of him," he wrote. Adding, "An Oakland native. Rest in peace Angus Cloud."