Actor Frankie Muniz donates $58K to State Forty Eight Foundation after 'Name That Tune' appearance

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz is donating $58,000 to an Arizona nonprofit after a big win during his appearance on FOX's "Name That Tune."

"The fact that 20 years later I can appear on ‘Name That Tune’ and you guys are excited to see me?! That's pretty cool!" Muniz remarked.

Contestants in the celebrity edition of the show are donating funds to a charity of their choice. Muniz choose Arizona-based nonprofit, State Forty Eight Foundation.

Muniz has a business in Arizona himself, and he is passionate about helping other entrepreneurs get a head start.

"The foundation helps support small businesses and support our youth, helps feed the hungry, and I love being a part of it," Muniz said.

Executive Director for State Forty Eight Foundation, Alyssa Moore, says they didn't realize Muniz was playing for them until after the episode was taped, and he won them $58,000.

"So excited, blown away," Moore said. "We really had no idea that this was in the works. We're super grateful to him."

Moore explains they'll be using that money to fund programming and grants to help Arizona entrepreneurs.

"Being a resource, not only for our on programs but connecting them to other organizations, collaborating provide them with tips, tricks, access to experts to resources," Moore said.

State Forty Eight Foundation is holding a workshop in May to help entrepreneurs get a head start, and they also have a speaker series in August.

More information on the nonprofit can be found here.

