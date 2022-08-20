Expand / Collapse search
Actor Gary Busey charged with sex crimes at Monster-Mania Con

Published 
Updated 12:26PM
Entertainment
Associated Press
Actor Gary Busey listens during an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. U.S. stocks fell, Treasuries weakened and the dollar climbed as trade tensions persisted and emerging market

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) - Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month.

The 78-year-old Malibu, California, resident was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said Saturday.

The charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

The actor was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

RELATED: A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault

Police did not identify the suspect as the actor, giving an age and hometown that matched those of the actor. An email was sent to them seeking confirmation of the identification and other details.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect had an attorney, and a representative for the actor didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film "The Buddy Holly Story."