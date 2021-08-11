Adorable canine clerk mans convenience store in Ireland

An adorable dog showed off her customer service skills at a convenience store in County Meath, Ireland on July 31.

In a video captured by Heather Halliday, Belle the Labrador walks behind an ice cream cooler to accept payment and head scratches from a customer. She puts the cash in her mouth and walks away as the customers giggle in awe.

"Belle’s owner runs the store and collects the cash from Belle, then makes any change necessary," Halliday told Storyful.

The store owner had two retrievers in the past 30 years who have preceded Belle in taking cash payments and providing security for the shop owner, Halliday said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.