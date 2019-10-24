ADOT holding public meeting in Tempe on its future plans for the Broadway Curve

Good news for the nearly 300,000 drivers that travel through the I-10's Broadway Curve every day: there's a plan in place to ease the traffic congestion.

ADOT's newest project calls for up to ten more lanes in that area. Currently, it's a 12-lane freeway, and it's slated to grow to more than 20 lanes, with up to 11 lanes in each direction.

The portion of I-10 in question in South Phoenix was first built more than 50 years ago, and it is now scheduled for a major facelift. An 11-mile stretch of the I-10 between the I-17 split and the Loop 202, including the Broadway Curve, could more than double in size, easing what for many, is a traffic nightmare during rush hour.

"In each direction, six standard lanes, two HOV lanes, and between two and three for the collector-distributor, so it'll be in the neighborhood of 10 to 11 lanes in each direction," said ADOT spokesperson Tom Herrmann.

For the first time in Arizona, a new type of freeway lane will be utilized. Similar to a frontage lane, drivers would use collector-distributor lanes as they are about to exit or merge onto the freeway.

"What that does is allow people who'll be getting on and off the freeway between Baseline and 40th Street to use collector-distributor lanes," said Herrmann. "Works like freeway lanes, there will be merging traffic, but for people going straight through on the freeway, there will be no merging traffic. Traffic on the mainline should move more smoothly, more quickly, more safely."

300,000 vehicles drive use this stretch of freeway every day. The project is still in the early stages, and ADOT needs public opinion.

"We want to hear from people who drive that route who live and work in that area," said Herrmann.

ADOT is having a public hearing on their proposal for improving the Broadway Curve Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Doubletree Hotel at 2100 S, Priest Drive in Tempe.

If federally approved, construction could begin in early 2021, and be completed in late 2024.

ADOT Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Study

https://azdot.gov/node/14312