ADOT: State Route 347 reopens near Riggs Road following rollover crash
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of State Route 347 near Riggs Road have reopened after a rollover crash that happened near milepost 185 the morning of Aug. 3.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area during the closure.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released any information on the crash.
