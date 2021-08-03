Expand / Collapse search
ADOT: State Route 347 reopens near Riggs Road following rollover crash

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of State Route 347 near Riggs Road have reopened after a rollover crash that happened near milepost 185 the morning of Aug. 3.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area during the closure.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released any information on the crash.

Crash closes northbound State Route 347 south of the Valley

Arizona Headlines

