PD: Teen seriously injured after being hit by car in Laveen

A 14-year-old boy has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a car outside of a high school in Laveen.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on August 3 outside of Betty H. Fairfax High School located near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road.

"Officers learned the teen entered the roadway, not in a crosswalk, and was struck by a vehicle traveling north on 59th Avenue," police said in a statement.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

