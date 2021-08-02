Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pima County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:15 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:26 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:24 PM MST until MON 8:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from MON 7:06 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 8:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Uncertainty in some parts of Arizona as eviction moratorium ends

By and Anita Snow
Published 
COVID-19 and the Economy
Associated Press

End of eviction moratorium raises concerns over potential eviction wave

In Maricopa County, the lower courts are braving for new filings that allow landlords to remove renters for failing to pay. Some, however, say there may not be a wave of evictions. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

PHOENIX (AP) - The lower courts in Arizona’s largest county braced Monday for new filings allowing landlords to remove renters for failure to pay after a national eviction ban expired over the weekend, but officials said the brunt of any action isn’t expected for days.

"Some believe there will be a large flood of case activity; others believe it will be just a light sprinkle, which builds gradually over time," said Scott Davis, spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts that oversee eviction filings in metro Phoenix.

Davis said how quickly or dramatically things play out depends on landlords, who must follow certain legal steps before locking renters out. For a tenant previously protected by the moratorium ban who followed all the rules, a landlord had to wait until Monday to file a writ of possession, starting at least a five-day process unlikely to result in an eviction until next week, he said.

"It can be easy to get caught up in the fear scenario that hundreds or even thousands of people suddenly will become homeless this week. This is simply not the case and the courts have taken steps to ensure this will not happen," he said.

Elsewhere in the Southwest, rental assistance is available in Nevada but the burden is on renters not landlords to seek help. In New Mexico, a state moratorium remains in place to prevent evictions for non-payment of rent.

Not everyone believes there will be rental eviction wave

The head of the Arizona Multhousing Association, Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus, says she does not believe there will be a new wave of rental evictions in Arizona.

On the other hand, Gilstrap LeVinus has said that smaller property owners in particular have struggled for months to pay their own mortgages and taxes, with many tenants not paying rent.

"A lot of small landlords are having a very hard time," said Gilstrap LeVinus.

She said about 11% of the state’s landlords have been forced to sell at least one property and some 12% have left the rental business entirely.

In Arizona, landlord advocacy groups have encouraged members not to evict tenants who have applied for government funds to pay off back rent, but owners don’t have to follow that suggestion.

Gilstrap LeVinus said many landlords are working with tenants to get their back rent, waiving fees and helping them fill out government relief applications. But only about $86 million of the  million in rental relief funds had been distributed by late June. Gilstrap LeVinus said 

Phoenix tenant Donald Anderson said he was assisted by his own landlord and a dedicated caseworker with a nonprofit that’s helping distribute the government money.

Anderson said working together they got more than $12,000 in government funds to pay back rent that piled up when he and his wife had to temporarily stop driving for Uber and Lyft.

"Having a cooperative landlord really helps," he said.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news