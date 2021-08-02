Waste Management Phoenix Open officials plan return to traditional tournament operations for 2022 event

Officials with the Waste Management Phoenix Open say they are "optimistic and preparing" to resume traditional tournament operations for their 2022 event.

According to a statement, tickets for the event, which is set to take place from Feb. 7 to 13 at TPC Scottsdale, went on sale on Aug. 2.

"Last year brought extraordinary circumstances which required us to make some significant changes. It was difficult for everyone, but this year we plan on making a concerted effort to return to the normal operations of ‘The People’s Open’ our fans know and love," said Tournament Chairman Michael Golding, in a statement released on Aug. 2.

Officials say general admissions tickets are prices at $50 for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and $75 for Friday and Saturday. Other packages are also available.

"With many people missing out on the 2021 event due to limited attendance, we fully expect to see even more interest than normal years. In fact, most of our hospitality venues are already on wait lists, and our other hospitality packages are going fast," said Golding, in the statement.

Restrictions were in place for 2021's open

2021's open took place with a number of restrictions that were put in place to address public health needs that came about as a result of the pandemic.

According to a officials, attendance for the event was reduced to fewer than 5,000 fans each day, down from around 200,000.

Limits on attendance for the 2021 open also affected businesses in the area, as well as rideshare drivers.

"The Waste Management [Phoenix Open] brings people from all over the country. It’s unlike anything else you’ve seen. It’s just crazy, so financially, we are going to be down like 90% this weekend. It will be by far the biggest fall in these four days," said Jennifer O'Donnell with K O'Donnell's Sports Bar and Grill.

"Drivers can make a lot of money in a week. I mean a lot of money," said full-time Uber and Lyft driver Kendal Jackson. "You can almost triple your money, so it really hurts if it’s not going to be even close to. If it’s close to normal, it’ll be alright. So it hurts. It is really rough right now."

