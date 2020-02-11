ADOT: Taxpayers not on the hook for work to address Loop 202 asphalt woes

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) say taxpayers will face no additional costs on work that will be done to address asphalt deterioration on parts of the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

According to a statement, the public-private partnership behind the freeway's construction also includes a 30-year maintenance plan, and ADOT will hold the private partners in the partnership, known as Connect 202 Partners, to account for repairing the problem.

ADOT officials say some Loop 202 interchanges in the West Valley are experiencing problems related to asphalt deterioration. While an exact reason behind the deterioration has not been determined, officials did say the rubberized asphalt surface may not have been applied at sufficient thickness in some spots, or may have been applied at too low a temperature for it to set properly.

According to ADOT officials, Connect 202 Partners will make repairs in spring, when warmer temperatures will make paving possible.

The Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway opened in December 2019.