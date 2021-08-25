Expand / Collapse search
Adult film star Ron Jeremy indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 26: Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy H (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 victims dating back for more than two decades, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

Officials say the ages of the victims range between 15 and 51.

Born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, he pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape.

"Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation," District Attorney Gascón said. "We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes."

According to authorities, some of the allegations include forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014, sexually assaulting two women, aged 33 and 46, on two separate occasions at a bar in West Hollywood, in addition to forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

Hyatt is due back in court Oct. 12. 

