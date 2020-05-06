Aerial photos show an empty Walt Disney World as the coronavirus pandemic keeps the parks closed

Jonathan Michael Salazar, a pilot and photographer, took photos of Walt Disney World from above as the theme parks remain closed until further notice because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He described the experience as a "once in a lifetime occurrence," as he was allowed to fly through the Disney airspace with permission as low as 1,500 feet. He put several hours into the project before and after the flight.

He posted 80 of the photos onto his Facebook with the hope that they will "bring some joy to everyone currently in quarantine and missing the beloved parks."

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see all 80 pictures on Salazar's Facebook page

In addition, Salazar gave a special shoutout to "FAA’s Orlando Approach Control (ATC), The Walt Disney Company’s Aviation dept for guidance, my fellow pilot for his great airmanship, and my supportive girlfriend, Meghan - who’s tolerated my time and energy taken to making this happen."

FOX 35 Orlando went through all 80 photos and picked some highlights:

Photo by Jonathan Michael Salazar

