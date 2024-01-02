After new year's festivities, animal shelter fills up with lost animal

Fireworks lit up the Phoenix area as many celebrate the coming of 2024. For pet owners, however, the period around New Year's Eve could be a stressful time.

"I got an alert for my Ring camera that my five-year-old Dachshund, Chili, had dug through the gate and escaped because of all of the firework and noise," said one person, identified only as ‘Marlene.’

Marlene and her family are one of many families hoping their lost dog is at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

"We have been desperately searching for him," said Marlene. "Knocking on doors, putting up fliers, going down the drains, trying to find him. We are very, very desperate to find him."

More than 100 lost dogs were dropped off at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control over the weekend, with more expected to come in on Jan. 2.

According to Kim Powell with MCACC, they are beyond capacity by more than 200 dogs.

"If they came in together, they are kennel buddies right now, or if they get along, they're going to have a kennel mate," said Powell. "Other kennels are split in two, so some dogs are on one side and another dog is on the other, which isn't ideal for the dog, and it's definitely not ideal for staff either."

As the shelter is already at maximum capacity, officials are asking owners to pick up their lost dogs, ASAP.

"If you come to the shelter, and you don't find your pet right away, don't give up," said Powell. "Keep coming back again. Make sure you speak with us, so we have your contact information in the description of your dog."

Other tips for finding lost dogs include getting your dog microchipped, post fliers in your neighborhood, and use the power of social media.

"There's over 500 pets here. I'm hoping that in those 500, Chili will be one of them," said Marlene.