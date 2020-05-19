Agency: US provides $150M to Arizona for COVID-19 testing

The federal government is providing $150.1 million of new funding to Arizona to support testing for COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

The funding for Arizona is part of $10.25 billion provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to states, territories, and local jurisdictions from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, the department said in a statement.

The money will provide “critical support to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, conduct surveillance, trace contacts, and related activities” while helping the various jurisdictions re-open their economies, the department said.

The state Department of Health Services reported that Arizona had 14,566 cases of COVID-19 with 704 deaths as of Tuesday, increases of 396 cases and 18 deaths from Monday.

