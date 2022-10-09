Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge

article

A man in Alabama allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old baby's throat while he was out on bond in relation to a domestic violence charge.

Eugene Lamont Sneed, 23, was out on bond in relation to a 2020 domestic violence charge when he allegedly poured the boiling hot water down the throat of his daughter on Sunday, who is only 1, according to FOX 17 .

Niktoria Lett, the mother of the 1-year-old, Royalty, said that the baby was left alone with Sneed, who is the baby's father, on Sunday. When Lett got back to the apartment, she saw Royalty's face "all messed up," according to FOX 10 .

"I get in the apartment and my whole my, my baby face is just messed up," Lett explained. "Her whole head, her left shoulder is just like ooh!"

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL AND AFFILIATE AGREE TO PAY $165 MILLION TO SEX ABUSE ACCUSERS OF FORMER DOCTOR

Lett said that she could barely recognize her daughter.

"I couldn’t even stand to look at her. I couldn’t even keep calm. I couldn’t even maintain my body for real, for real. So we rushed her to the hospital, and from there, her injuries just started worsening," Lett said. "Her lungs critical, everything critical. That’s how they know it was done purposely," Lett said. "They said it was an intentional thing that he did. Justice for Royalty! That’s all we want, that’s all we want."

Lett also said that Royalty is fighting for her life in the hospital.

"19% of her head is burnt up, like all this is gone," Lett said. "And my baby just in the hospital fighting for her life."

GRANDFATHER CHARGED IN HOT CAR DEATH OF ALABAMA TODDLER RETURNED TO TRUCK 3 TIMES: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND IT'

Prosecutors allege that Sneed poured the boiling water down the 1-year-old's throat, causing internal injuries and facial burns, according to the report.

The Mobile County District Attorney's Office motioned to revoke Sneed's bond on late Thursday afternoon, as a trial for the domestic violence charge was scheduled later in October.

Jail records show that Sneed was booked on Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse . A judge denied bond for Sneed, and his arraignment is on Oct. 17.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.