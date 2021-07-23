Alabama official recorded using N-word at council meeting

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:37 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
10
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:21 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 AM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 10:53 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 11:45 AM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:45 AM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa

Alabama official recorded using N-word at council meeting

By Jordan Smith
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Video shows Alabama official saying N-word at city council meeting

Attendees and a livestream audience watched John "Tommy" Bryant, who is White, stand up and use a racial epithet at a city council meeting. (Credit: City of Tarrant via Storyful)

TARRANT, Ala. - Calls are mounting for the resignation of John "Tommy" Bryant, an Alabama city councilman who was caught on camera saying the N-word during a public meeting on Monday.

Attendees and those watching the meeting on a livestream could see Bryant, who is White, stand up during an exchange with colleagues and ask "do we have a house n****r in here? Do we? Hey, do we? Would she please stand up?"

Bryant later told WVTM that he was repeating what Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton, who is Black, called Councilwoman Veronica Freeman, who is also Black. But Newton denied ever using the racial slur, AL.com reported.

"Tommy Bryant is an unapologetic bigot and he needs to resign," said Newton, Tarrant's first Black mayor. "He has become a distraction to all of the positive change my administration is bringing to the City of Tarrant."

The incident left those in attendance gasping in shock. The state’s Democratic and Republican parties condemned Bryant’s language in separate statements.

Democrats called for Bryant to resign, calling him racist and "unfit to serve."

"Alabama still has a long way to go when it comes to race, but cozying up to the KKK and using the N word should make you unfit to serve," the Democrats’ statement read. "These racists belong in the history books with Bull Connor and George Wallace, not on the taxpayer’s payroll."

John Wahl, chair of the Alabama Republican Party, did not call for Bryant’s resignation. But he called Bryant’s language "completely unacceptable in any setting, and even more concerning coming from an elected official."

"We are proud to have Mayor Wayman Newton as a member of the Jefferson County Republican Party and deeply appreciate his commitment to serving his constituents honorably, even in the face of adversity," Wahl said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.