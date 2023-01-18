Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:45 PM MST, Gila County
6
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
until THU 12:45 PM MST, Greenlee County

Alaskan aurora chaser gets amazing display right on his doorstep

By Storyful
Published 
Alaska
Storyful

Alaskan aurora chaser gets amazing display right on his doorstep

Vincent Ledvina is a self-described "aurora chaser", but there was no chasing necessary one recent night, when he was treated to a vivid display of the northern lights right on his own doorstep. Credit: Vincent Ledvina via Storyful

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Vincent Ledvina is a self-described "aurora chaser", but there was no chasing necessary one recent night, when he was treated to a vivid display of the northern lights right on his own doorstep.

Ledvina, who lives in Fairbanks, Alaska, wrote on Twitter that he got out of bed in his pajamas and threw on his boots before recording the wondrous scene on January 16.

Ledvina said there were "no signs of stopping" when he tweeted more images early on January 18.

The Aurora Borealis or "Northern Lights" can be seen year round, but they are easiest to spot between August and April, according to Travel Alaska. 