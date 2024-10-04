Alex Madrid found guilty in murder of 14-year-old Mesa girl

The Brief Alex Madrid has been found guilty of murder, kidnapping, and sexual contact with a minor. The man was accused of killings 14-year-old Claudia Ann Lucero. The sentencing phase of Madrid's trial is set to begin Oct. 9.



A jury has found Alex Madrid guilty in the murder of a teenager over a decade ago.

Madrid was found guilty of first degree murder, kidnapping, and sexual contact with a minor. The victim in the case, Claudia Ann Lucero, was killed in 2013, and per our previous reports, Madrid had recently broken up with Lucero's mother at the time the murder happened. Lucero's body was found in a dumpster located two miles from her home in Mesa. Lucero was 14 at the time of her death.

According to the Medical Examiner, the victim was strangled and sexually assaulted, and DNA tied Madrid to the crime.

The sentencing phase of Madrid's trial is set to begin on Oct. 9, when a jury will decide whether Madrid will be put to death or spend his life behind bars.