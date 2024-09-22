All-female rideshare service in Arizona, Alegna, keeps women feeling safe

The Brief An all-female rideshare service, Alegna, was founded in Arizona. Owner, Megan Hjelle, says she created it because she had bad experiences with male rideshare drivers in the past.



Alegna is like Uber, but with a twist. It's a rideshare service for women only.

Alegna was created by Megan Hjelle who says she's had issues with male rideshare drivers in the past.

"My last drive back in August of last year was unpleasant as well. So, knowing that and knowing my daughter is being raised in a world that's not so safe today really just pushed me and motivated me to go ahead and jump on it and make it happen," Hjelle explained.

The company started in March of this year, and uses all female drivers that will take women just about anywhere.

"We do everything. We do doctor appointments, round trips, we'll stay with you, we do standard rides, we do bachelorette parties, we'll do Grand Canyon tours, any kind of ride you need. We also provide moving companies. A safe community of people we know very well," Hjelle said.

The bookings must be made 24 hours in advance through Alegna's website, phone or text.

Alegna users Stacie Lee and Stephanie Pinheiro say they're happy they found the service through social media.

"When my safety is involved, I love that it was women owned. I knew that it would be a woman driver, especially, you know, 2 a.m. That’s kind of a vulnerable time to be out, so I felt very safe in this environment with a female-owned company, a female driver," Lee said.

"I did some research on the Alegna service and in my research, I found that she is active in the community and supports all women in business and has a lot of resources for us women as well, for safety," Pinheiro said.

Safety is ensured with every ride to make sure all women get from point A to point B comfortably.

Learn more about Alegna by clicking here.