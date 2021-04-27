All it takes is one right answer: Download the FOX Super 6 app, watch ‘The Masked Singer’ and win cash

article

In last week’s jam-packed, double-elimination episode of "The Masked Singer," the Crab and the Seashell cracked and were sent home. But the FOX Super 6 app shelled out a ton of cash to one lucky viewer.

Each week, viewers are given the chance to correctly predict six questions related to the episode on the FOX Super 6 app — and in return, fans can win big bucks.

One lucky fan who correctly guessed that the Crab would be sent home was a Maryland resident who took home $10,000.

While there are six questions every week, it only takes one right answer to win an unforgettable cash prize.

Getting all six answers correct increases a participant’s chance of winning, but since the prize drawing is random, even one correct guess gives players a chance to win.

Users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into the ultimate grand prize sweepstakes for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize.

Advertisement

Only 20% of participants were able to correctly guess the identity of the Crab, later revealed to be legendary singer, songwriter and rapper Bobby Brown.

RELATED: 'The Masked Singer': Bobby Brown’s ‘magical’ turn as Crab left 1 FOX Super 6 user swimming in cash

Brown performed Phil Collins’ "In the Air Tonight" before being eliminated from the competition.

"It was magical just being part of the cast, being a part of the whole production," Brown told FOX Television Stations. "Me and my kids — we watch it religiously — every Wednesday. I decided that it would be something good for me to get out of the house and do something productive, and ‘The Masked Singer’ allowed me to do that."

This week, the questions may be as surprising as last week’s epic double reveal.

1.) Which performance will win Best Love Song in The Masky's Wednesday night?

2.) True or False: Cluedle Doo reveals a special clue about himself Wednesday night.

3.) Which performance will win most game changing performance?

4.) Which performance will win best pop song?

5.) Which performance will win most emotional performance?

6.) Which character will be nominated the most across all categories Wednesday night?

Viewers can enter the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game for a chance to win $20,000 each week, and users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstake for $100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.

This station is owned by the FOX