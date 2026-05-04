AZ teen facing murder charges over deadly El Mirage shooting

The Brief 17-year-old Schiloh Nyibisi is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting 17-year-old Ashtin Evans during an illegal gun sale. Nyibisi was also treated for gunshot wounds; it remains unclear who shot him or who was buying and selling the firearm. Community tips aided the investigation, leading to the recovery of three guns, and more charges may be filed.



A West Valley teen is facing charges, including murder, after the shooting death of another teen last week in El Mirage.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on April 27 near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. El Mirage Police say officers responded after receiving several 911 calls of gunshots in the area.

Once at the scene, a teen was found with gunshot wounds. The teen, since identified as 17-year-old Ashtin Raische Evans, died after he was taken to the hospital.

"This is certainly a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the victim's family," said Lt. Jimmy Chavez of the El Mirage Police Department.

The suspect, who police identified as 17-year-old Schiloh Albin Niyibizi, was arrested on May 1.

What they're saying:

"We've learned that several juveniles agreed to meet for the sale of a handgun on that night. After meeting up, Schiloh produced a firearm and fired several rounds at the victim and other juveniles," said Lt. Chavez.

Dig deeper:

Court documents show Schiloh also ended up in the hospital for gunshot wounds to his legs. Police say it's unclear who shot Schiloh or who was purchasing and selling the firearm. Police did comment on the prevalence of teen violence involving guns across the country.

"And they're getting these weapons through various means, nefarious reasons, stealing them, taking them from their home, just for various reasons. Obviously they're underage so they can't purchase them legally," Lt. Chavez said.

Local perspective:

Police say this was an investigation where community members really stepped up to help with tips and evidence collection. They are also sharing a message for parents of teens.

"It's a matter of knowing what your kids are up to and all we can ask is to, you know, stay involved," Chavez said.

What's next:

Nyibisi is currently in the Maricopa County Juvenile Detention Center. Police say there is a possibility for more charges to be filed as the investigation continues.