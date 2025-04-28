Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Mesa man's death

article

The Brief Authorities say Cruzita Leon sold 49-year-old Todd Gordon fentanyl. He died at the hospital days later. Under a new state law, Leon is believed to be the first person in Maricopa County charged for selling fentanyl that resulted in a person's death. Leon was indicted by a grand jury and faces multiple charges, including manslaughter.



For the first time under a new Arizona law, authorities say a person in Maricopa County has been charged for selling fentanyl that resulted in someone's death.

What we know:

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Cruzita Leon was indicted for selling drugs in connection with the death of 49-year-old Todd Gordon, who was found unresponsive at a Mesa home on Nov. 27, 2024.

Gordon died at the hospital on Dec. 1.

What they're saying:

After Gordon's death, police say Gordon's family uncovered text messages between him and Leon arranging a drug deal.

"The victim asked for fentanyl powder because he said pills were not strong enough. In the text exchange, the two settled on a price, and the defendant gave suggestions to the victim on how to take fentanyl in powder form," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. "Days later, Gordon was dead from a fentanyl overdose."

Leon is accused of manslaughter, sale of fentanyl, sale or transportation of narcotic drugs and conspiracy to commit sale or transportation of narcotic drugs.

"Leon is believed to be the first person in Maricopa County charged under the new ‘Sale of Lethal Fentanyl’ state law, which makes it a Class Two Felony to knowingly sell fentanyl that causes another person’s death," MCAO said.