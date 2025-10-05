Alleged killer of 2 teens offered information to investigators

The Brief Thomas Brown, 31, was arrested on Oct. 2 for the May murders of 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsurd and 17-year-old Evan Clark. Brown allegedly inserted himself into the investigation by providing false information and drone footage to police shortly after the bodies were found. His DNA was later linked to the Tonto National Forest crime scene, leading to his arrest months after the shooting.



Thomas Brown is accused of killing 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsurd and 17-year-old Evan Clark in May. But he was a suspect from the start.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Brown allegedly contacted officers shortly after the two teens were found shot to death in the Tonto National Forest.

He reportedly offered up drone footage he had taken of the area the same weekend of the murders and went as far as to describe an encounter with two young people in a vehicle that matched the description of the one Pandora and Evan were driving.

Documents show Brown was offering up a lot of details related to the area around the time of the murders, some that investigators were able to determine were false.

His DNA was later linked to the scene, and he was arrested on Oct. 2.

What they're saying:

Former FBI Special Agent Lance Leising says Brown inserting himself into the investigation makes this case unique.

"So when it does happen, it's really interesting because you get into the mind of a killer," said Leising, a retired FBI special agent. "You see what's driving that individual and you don't see it often, it's pretty rare, but it happens enough that when you're an investigator investigating a crime such as an arson or a serial killer type investigation, those are the ones where you're looking around at the people at the scene and you're interviewing everybody there that stays at the scene and you're looking for those that their statements just don't match the physical evidence. Often, that's really where you find your suspects."