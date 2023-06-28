Allen Outlets Shooting: Police body camera video shows officer confronting gunman

The Allen Police Department released new police body camera video from the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6.

Eight people were killed, including three children, and at least seven others were injured at the open-air mall before an officer, who was in the area on another call, responded.

Body camera video is below. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video begins with the officer telling a group of kids to use their seatbelts, when several gunshots are heard in the background.

"I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall," the officer can be heard saying.

Video shows the officer grab his gun and sprint across a parking lot toward the gunshots.

"Get going. Get going. Get moving," he can be heard saying to people in the area. "Get out of here!"

"I think we got a mass shooter. I got a mass shooter on foot," he says into his radio while still running towards the gunfire.

The officer locates the gunman shooting and killing him just over two minutes after the first shots were fired.

"I got him down," the officer yells. "I'm not hearing any gunshots."

On Tuesday, a Collin County grand jury returned a "no bill" for the use of force by the officer after reviewing the facts of the case.

The "no bill" indicated the use of force was justified under Texas law and no charges will be filed against them.

The officer has asked to remain anonymous.

"This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," said Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey in a statement. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful."

The Allen Police Department also requested an independent review of the incident by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The Allen Fire Department released a 66-page report earlier this month that said medics saved every ‘recoverable’ victim in the shooting.

"Every recoverable victim was saved," said Dr. Kevin Hoffman, the department's medical director. "If it were not for the training police and fire personnel had, I don't think we would have been as fortunate."

The last hospitalized survivor was released from Medical City McKinney last week.

The hospital said while there was no celebration for the release of the last patient, there were plenty of tears shared between the staff, the patient, and their family.