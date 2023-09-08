Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Missing alligator captured in Piscataway, New Jersey park

By Amanda Geffner
Published 
Updated 1:29PM
Pets and Animals
FOX 5 NY

Raw: Piscataway cops catch alligator

Bodycam video released by Piscataway Township shows Patrol Officer Ian Paglia and several others working to nab a 4-foot alligator.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. - An alligator that caused a New Jersey park to close last week was captured Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., a concerned citizen in the Possumtown neighborhood spotted the 4-foot-long alligator near 2nd Avenue. 

After officers responded, the alligator was subdued and restrained by Patrol Officer Ian Paglia until the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Fish & Wildlife Division took custody of it.

Missing alligator captured in New Jersey park

An alligator was captured in a New Jersey park after it was forced to close last week.

PREVIOUS: Search continues for missing alligator in New Jersey

Police then put the alligator in a patrol car and secured him in a cell. 

A division lieutenant said that the alligator will eventually be adopted by an area zoo or sanctuary.