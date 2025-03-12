Amazon delivery truck involved in multi-vehicle crash: Phoenix FD

The Brief Three people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Phoenix on March 12. The crash happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Grand. One of the vehicles involved was an Amazon delivery truck.



Phoenix Fire officials say three people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving an Amazon delivery truck on March 12.

What we know:

In a brief statement, fire officials said the incident happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Grand. When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered that four vehicles, including the Amazon truck, were involved in the crash.

"Extrication was required for one of the patients," read a portion of the statement.

Per fire officials, the three people who were taken to the hospital are listed in stable condition.

What's next:

Fire officials said the scene has been turned over to Phoenix Police for further investigation.

We have also reached out to Amazon for comment on the incident.

Area where the crash happened