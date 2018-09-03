Amber Alert canceled for 2 children taken from scene of deadly shooting

article

Police say an Amber Alert for two children who were taken from the scene of a deadly shooting last year has been canceled after both children were found safe.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Jonathan and Victor Nunez-Coronado were found safe and the Amber Alert was canceled Friday.

Phoenix police say a woman and a man were found dead near 32nd Avenue and Van Buren on September 1 and two children were taken from the scene.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Dimas Coronado for three counts of homicide and an arrest warrant was issued. Coronado is considered armed and dangerous.

Dimas Coronado is described as a Hispanic male, 46, 5'6", 190 pounds, with a mustache, brown eyes and gray hair, wearing glasses at times. He may have fled to Mexico.

Police believe he is now driving a light green 1995 Ford F-150 truck with a white camper shell and a Mexico license plate #ZUD7164.

Police identified the two victims in the fatal shooting as the children's mother Oralia Nunez, 24, and Omar Gonzalez, 34. It was also discovered Oralia Nunez was pregnant, resulting in the third homicide charge.

If you have any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377.