Marijuana: AZDHS announces voluntary recall amid contamination worries

The Brief A marijuana product has been placed under recall over fungus contamination worries. Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say no illnesses have been reported to date.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say there is a voluntary recall of one marijuana product amid worries over potential contamination.

What we know:

In a statement released on March 18, officials with AZDHS identified the product under recall as the Legacy & Co Cheech & Choing Infused Preroll 3pk 1g Apple Fritter, with the batch number of K-2025-C3P3-AFRI.

Per AZDHS officials, the product under recall may be contaminated with Aspergillus, which is a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infection.

"To date, no illnesses have been reported," read a portion of the statement.

What is Aspergillus?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Aspergillus exists both indoors and outdoors.

Dig deeper:

"Most strains of this mold are harmless, but a few can cause serious illnesses when people with weakened immune systems, underlying lung disease or asthma inhale their fungal spores," read a portion of the Mayo Clinic's website.

Aspergillus, per the Cleveland Clinic, can cause a disease known as Aspergillosis.

"In certain people, Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions, chronic lung conditions and invasive disease that spreads to your brain, kidneys, lungs or other organs," read a portion of the Cleveland Clinic's website.

Treatment for Aspergillosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can include antifungal treatment, use of corticosteroids, and even surgery. In some cases, however, aspergillosis could recur, and some types of Aspergillosis can be very hard to cure.

What you can do:

State health officials say those who bought the product "should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them."

"If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek care immediately in the event of an emergency," officials wrote.