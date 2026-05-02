Memorial held for Ashtin Evans at site of fatal El Mirage shooting

The Brief Family and friends gathered for a memorial in the neighborhood where 17-year-old Ashtin Evans grew up and was killed on April 27. Police arrested Schiloh Albin Niyibizi, 17, on charges including second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting that also injured a second minor.



The family and friends of Ashtin Evans, who was shot and died earlier this week, held a memorial for him on May 2.

About 40 people attended the event on Saturday in the neighborhood that he grew up in and where his family says he was shot.

Evans was just 17 years old, and he died near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads. This all happened on April 27, police tell us, and just before 8 p.m.

What we don't know:

Police say they're not sure yet what led up to the shooting.

A second minor was also shot, but is expected to survive.

What they're saying:

Ashtin's sister, Kylee Rose White, says their relationship was really strong and that this neighborhood is going to be remembered for where he spent his life, and not just where he died.

"He would walk into a room and I think a lot of these people can testify to that. Every time he would walk up, it's just his smile, the light in his eyes, he was just this beautiful person. He was gorgeous," she said.

On May 1, the El Mirage Police Department announced that they had arrested Schiloh Albin Niyibizi. He is also 17 years old and is accused of being the shooter. Niyibizi was booked at the Maricopa County Juvenile Detention Facility.

What's next:

Niyibizi is also facing other charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: