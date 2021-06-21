American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights due to staffing issues, increased travel

With more people traveling, there's in increased demand for flights. However, some major airlines are struggling to keep up with post-pandemic travel.

American Airlines has had to cancel hundreds of flights due to staffing issues.

Over the weekend, TSA screened more than two million travelers at security checkpoints over the last four days, indicating that people are feeling safe to hit the skies again.

"It feels good," said one traveler. "It feels normal."

As this increase continues, American Airlines has been forced to cancel more than 300 flights over the weekend due to staffing shortages.

Officials say they will cancel around 80 flights per day throughout the rest of the month.

Luckily, for travelers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport today, things seemed to be running more smoothly.

"Everything has been done, everything has been normal," one Sky Harbor visitor said.

Officials say they have employees on the sidelines right now who need to do some retraining to get back to work, but they still need to figure out how many employees to bring back to keep up with demand.

