Amorous Scottsdale restaurant burglary suspects arrested: PD

A couple accused of having sex while burglarizing a Scottsdale restaurant has been arrested.

The backstory:

At around 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, Scottsdale Police responded to the Mon Cheri Restaurant, located in Old Town Scottsdale, after employees reported that two people were seen on their surveillance video forcing their way into the business. Once inside, the suspects allegedly stole items from the restaurant, including cash, an iPhone and a bottle of liquor.

The restaurant's owner also says the couple tore apart the registers and damaged two doors.

The suspects were also reportedly caught on camera engaging in sexual activity while committing the burglary.

Update:

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects by viewing the restaurant's surveillance video and gathering tips from the community.

On Nov. 3, 30-year-old Corrisa Sucanick was arrested. The next day, 39-year-old Brian Morrow was arrested at a motel.

Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of burglary charges.

Police say the couple will not face charges for their "amorous activities" that were caught on camera.

Brian Morrow and Corrisa Sucanick (Scottsdale PD)

