Amorous Scottsdale restaurant burglary suspects arrested: PD

By
Published  November 21, 2025 11:31am MST
(previous report): Lovebirds caught in the act at Scottsdale restaurant after report of break-in

Staff at Mon Cheri in Scottsdale noticed someone had broken in to the restaurant, but it wasn't until they checked their cameras that they saw what else had happened. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.

The Brief

    • Brian Morrow, 39, and 30-year-old Corrisa Sucanick are accused of burglarizing the Mon Cheri Restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale.
    • Police say the couple engaged in sexual activity while committing the burglary.
    • Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of burglary charges.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A couple accused of having sex while burglarizing a Scottsdale restaurant has been arrested.

The backstory:

At around 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, Scottsdale Police responded to the Mon Cheri Restaurant, located in Old Town Scottsdale, after employees reported that two people were seen on their surveillance video forcing their way into the business. Once inside, the suspects allegedly stole items from the restaurant, including cash, an iPhone and a bottle of liquor.

The restaurant's owner also says the couple tore apart the registers and damaged two doors.

The suspects were also reportedly caught on camera engaging in sexual activity while committing the burglary.

Update:

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects by viewing the restaurant's surveillance video and gathering tips from the community.

On Nov. 3, 30-year-old Corrisa Sucanick was arrested. The next day, 39-year-old Brian Morrow was arrested at a motel.

Both suspects were booked into jail and are accused of burglary charges.

Police say the couple will not face charges for their "amorous activities" that were caught on camera.

Brian Morrow and Corrisa Sucanick (Scottsdale PD)

Map of the Mon Cheri Restaurant

The Source: The Scottsdale Police Department and a FOX 10 report on Oct. 25, 2025.

