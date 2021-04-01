Amtrak proposes new Phoenix route by the year 2035 in major expansion project

article

Amtrak has proposed an expansion of their railroad network that could connect Phoenix with cities like Las Vegas and Indio, California by the year 2035.

The proposal shows a service map with a route that would link Las Vegas to Phoenix via a stop in Los Angeles.

"With a growing and diverse population, a global climate crisis and longer traffic jams, America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable, and equitable train service," Amtrak said in a statement.

The railroad company ended service in Phoenix in 1996 following a derailment that killed an Amtrak employee and hurt more than 100 others.

The train was traveling from El Paso, Texas to Los Angeles when it crossed an "altered" track in Palo Verde, Arizona and careened into a ravine.

Advertisement

The FBI said the rail line was tampered with, and it was never fixed. Authorities are still offering a reward of up to $310,000 for information that could lead to an arrest.

Amtrak is hoping to bring service back to Phoenix - while adding 29 other potential new routes nationwide - by 2035.

Continued Coverage

FBI: Rewards still offered for info on ’95 deadly derailment in Arizona

Biden outlines $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan funded by corporate tax hike

High-profile projects slated for Arizona highways

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: