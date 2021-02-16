Animal rescue in Phoenix in need of puppy formula

article

Officials with an animal rescue organization in Arizona are asking for the community to step in and help by donating puppy formula.

According to a post made by officials with Arizona Small Dog Rescue on their Facebook page on Feb. 16, the organization is in need of the formula, as many pregnant, nursing dog mothers, as well as orphaned puppies, are coming through their doors.

Officials with the organization say they prefer canned powder puppy formula. In addition, they say members of the community can donate other items, such as canned puppy food, bottles, prenatal supplement for dogs, and puppy pads.

"The formula is what we could use the most at this time," read a portion of the Facebook post.

Donations, according to officials, can be made online at Chewy, Amazon, and Walmart, and shipped directly to the organization's shelter, located at 1102 W. Hatcher Road in Phoenix.

Donations can also be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

