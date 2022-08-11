Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 7:39 PM MDT until FRI 1:30 AM MDT, Navajo County
6
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 10:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:39 PM MST until FRI 12:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after crashing into Mar Vista home, her rep says

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 9:47PM
Entertainment
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche's injuries are so severe that her inner circles appear to be bracing for the worst.

According to Heche's representative, the actress suffered a "catastrophic brain injuries" from last week's crash in Mar Vista. Heche is not expected to survive, according to her representative.

Heche's representative issued the following statement:

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital. 

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. 

It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. 

Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work --especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

PREV. COVERAGE: Reps say Anne Heche in a coma after Mar Vista crash

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Last Friday, Heche was involved in a fiery crash after driving into a Mar Vista home. Crews pulled her from the scene and at the time of the rescue, she was sitting upright and appeared alert. Prior to Thursday night's development, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated Heche for felony DUI.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.