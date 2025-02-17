Anti-Trump protest planned in Phoenix on Presidents' Day

article

The Brief A "No Kings on President's Day" demonstration is planned for Feb. 17 to protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies. The protest is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Arizona State Capitol. Similar protests are planned nationwide.



A big protest is planned at the Arizona State Capitol on Feb. 17 against President Donald Trump.

What they're saying:

Organizers are calling the protest "No Kings on Presidents' Day." They say they are protesting Trump's plans for immigration enforcement.

"This demonstration aims to defend democracy and the working class while opposing fascism, oligarchy, mass deportation, and the administrative coup being carried out by President Trump and Elon Musk," read a description of the event from a news release. "Protesters will gather to send a strong message that Presidents Day should not be a celebration of unchecked power but a reaffirmation of democratic values."

The protest is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. Similar protests are expected to take place nationwide.

Dig deeper:

Anti-Trump protests have popped up across the Valley for the last couple of weeks.

Earlier this month, demonstrators gathered in Phoenix to protest against the president's executive orders.

Prior to that, Glendale demonstrators hit the streets near the Westgate area to voice their message. The night before, protesters marched through central Phoenix to the state Capitol. During the demonstration, a woman who allegedly threw a bottle at a police drone was arrested.

During another Glendale incident, a police vehicle was briefly stolen during a protest.

Map of where the protest is planned