Apache Junction barricade situation ends with one dead, another arrested

A barricade situation in Apache Junction turned deadly on Sunday.

Just before 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 24, Apache Junction Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near 4th Avenue and Ironwood Road.

Officers "secured the scene and found one victim who had been fatally shot. Officers safely evacuated nearby residents, established a perimeter, and contained the 73-year-old suspect within his home."

After trying to get the suspect to come out several times, he reportedly shot off two rounds before surrendering. He was then arrested.

"We have confirmed one fatality on scene. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their loved ones," police said. The victim hasn't been identified.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

Map of where the shooting happened: