APD believe protesters plan to "scale buildings" as demonstrations continue throughout the city

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:03 PM MST until SAT 7:45 PM MST, Cochise County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 6:13 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Graham County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:15 PM MST until SAT 9:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:14 PM MST until SAT 8:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 6:58 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Graham County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Gila County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:30 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

APD believe protesters plan to "scale buildings" as demonstrations continue throughout the city

By Shannon Ryan
Published 
Equity-inclusion
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Protests continue in downtown Austin Saturday night as groups start to gather in the city.

According to FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan, protesters have begun to gather and clash with Austin police in front of Garrett Foster's memorial on 4th and Congress. Foster was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin on Saturday, July 25 when he was shot and killed by an active-duty soldier who was driving for a ride-sharing company that night.

Management for several apartment complexes in East Austin, near the Austin Police Department's Headquarters, have sent letters to residents telling them that police believe protestors plan to scale the buildings ahead of today’s demonstrations. They are told to anticipate the protestors being “armed.”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

According to the letters, police told management that the supposed goal is to get a better view of the demonstrations. Residents of the Tyndall, Eleven by Windsor, AMLI Eastside, and La Vista de Guadalupe all received letters.