Apparent DUI driver hits, kills motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - A man was killed by an alleged DUI driver while riding his motorcycle in Phoenix just before midnight on Friday, April 14, the police department said.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist near 16th Street between Indian School and Osborn roads.

"Early information indicates the vehicle attempted to make a left turn and was struck on the driver’s side door by a motorcyclist going southbound on 16th Street. The driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI and released pending the outcome of the collision reconstruction," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and has not been identified.

Area of where the crash happened:

