Apparent road rage incident causes major backup on Mesa highway

The Brief A reported road rage incident in Mesa led to police detaining four people after a driver said someone pointed a gun at them. The Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted with a traffic break on the freeway exit.



An apparent road rage incident occurred on Sept. 21 involving two vehicles as they were exiting the freeway.

What we know:

According to Mesa police, a caller reported that someone in the other vehicle pointed a gun at them near Highway 60 and Dobson Road before driving off.

Police located the car and detained all four occupants while completing their investigation.

Around 8 p.m., there was a major backup on the freeway due to the incident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety was called to assist with a traffic break to ensure the scene was safe.

No one was injured during the altercation.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led up to the road rage incident, or if it was confirmed that there was a gun.

The identities of the individuals involved were not released.