Apparent road rage incident causes major backup on Mesa highway
MESA, Ariz. - An apparent road rage incident occurred on Sept. 21 involving two vehicles as they were exiting the freeway.
What we know:
According to Mesa police, a caller reported that someone in the other vehicle pointed a gun at them near Highway 60 and Dobson Road before driving off.
Police located the car and detained all four occupants while completing their investigation.
Around 8 p.m., there was a major backup on the freeway due to the incident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety was called to assist with a traffic break to ensure the scene was safe.
No one was injured during the altercation.
What we don't know:
It is unknown what led up to the road rage incident, or if it was confirmed that there was a gun.
The identities of the individuals involved were not released.
The Source: This information was provided by the Mesa Police Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation.