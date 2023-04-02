Here are the astronomical events to watch out for in April

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Here are the astronomical events to watch out for in April

By Andrew Wulfeck and Heather Brinkmann
Published 
Air and Space
FOX Weather

Photo of sun eclipsed by moon bears uncanny resemblance to 'devil horns'

The visual phenomenon seen in the photo is the result of the moon eclipsing the sun at the same time that there was an inversion layer of unusually warm air in the Persian Gulf.

From a full moon that appears to turn a different color to meteors zipping past Earth, the April night sky will not disappoint. 

Here are several celestial shows to look out for this month. 

April 6th: Full pink moon

The full moon of April, called the Super Pink Moon, rises over Manhattan, New York on April 26, 2021. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The first full moon of spring usually coincides with the sprouting of the season's first flowers.

Unlike the three previous that happened outside prime viewing hours in North America, the full pink moon will reach its peak illumination at 12:34 a.m. EDT.

WATCH OUT FOR THESE ASTRONOMICAL EVENTS IN 2023

To the dismay of some, the moon will not appear pink even though the nickname may suggest it. Instead, the moon could appear yellow or orange due to the angle of the light and its interaction with Earth's atmosphere.

When the moon appears lower in the sky, light rays have farther to travel, which silences some wavelengths and creates a yellow or even orange hue.

April 20th: Hybrid solar eclipse

GettyImages-186706992-copy.jpg

A partial view of a total hybrid eclipse is pictured in Sibiloi national Park in Turkana on November 3, 2013. (Photo Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

This rare event will only be visible in parts of Australia, Indonesia and Oceania when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth.

Most areas impacted by this event will see a partial eclipse, with only limited areas under the moon's full shadow.

PIECE OF SPACE SHUTTLE CHALLENGER DISCOVERED OFF FLORIDA COAST 37 YEARS LATER

The partial eclipse is known as the "ring of fire" because the moon does not cover the entire sun and leaves a sliver of the sun visible.

April 22nd-23rd: Lyrids meteor shower peak

GettyImages-1220081387-copy.jpg

Startrails are seen during the Lyrids meteor shower over Michaelskapelle on April 21, 2020 in Niederhollabrunn, Austria. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

Space debris from comet C/1861 G1 Thatcherm will be visible during the night of April 22nd and the morning of April 23rd.

NASA said the comet was originally discovered by astronomer A.E. Thatcher in 1861 and since then has not completed an entire orbit around the sun.

The comet is estimated to take around 415 years to complete a full orbit.

Due to the moon's stage, skies could be dark enough to see up to 20 meteors per hour.

