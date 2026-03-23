Phoenix photo safety camera program to start issuing citations

The Brief Phoenix's Photo Safety Program will start issuing citations to drivers caught driving over the speed limit. The city placed the cameras at 17 locations to monitor speed. City officials said the Photo Safety Program is "focused on increasing roadway safety and not generating revenue."



Phoenix's Photo Safety Program will soon start issuing citations to drivers who violate rules.

What we know:

In a statement previously released by Phoenix city officials, they say the Photo Safety Program will start issuing citations for those caught driving over the speed limit. This comes after a 30-day warning period that began on Feb. 23.

The backstory:

We reported on the start of the Photo Safety Program on Feb. 23. At the time, city officials said the program, which consists of 17 speed-monitoring cameras, are aimed at changing driver behavior and supplementing Phoenix Police's traffic enforcement efforts.

City officials said the program involves "nine camera locations that will rotate through corridors with histories of speed-involved crashes," and the camera locations will rotate after six months.

"Eight additional cameras will be placed in 15-mph school zones, rotating weekly throughout the school year," read a portion of a statement.

City officials said the Photo Safety Program is "focused on increasing roadway safety and not generating revenue."

"We need to change driver behavior," said Phoenix City Councilmember Kevin Robinson. "We want people to slow down."