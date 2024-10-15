APS crew from Arizona in Florida for a month or more to help restore power after Hurricane Milton

The Brief 30 APS employees are in Florida to help restore power to areas affected by Hurricane Milton. Supervisor Mike Poe from Yuma said the locals have been very welcoming and grateful to the crew. They are supposed to stay for a month but said they will stay longer if they are needed.



A crew from Arizona is in Florida to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Milton.

The group of APS employees are helping restore power to communities affected by the storm.

Thirty utility crew workers from across Arizona are currently in Palm Coast, just north of Daytona.

They will be there for the next month to restore electricity to as many people as possible.

It's been nearly one week since Milton made landfall in Florida as a category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Milton death toll up to 24 people

At least 24 people have been killed in the aftermath so far in Florida. Communities across the state were devastated by the powerful winds and storm surge.

"We are working quite a bit of hours to make sure these customers are getting energized and back to their normal lives," said Mike Poe, an APS supervisor in Yuma.

Poe says their goal is to not only restore power, but to ensure the community is safe due to the ongoing flooding in the area.

"One of the things we talk about back home in Arizona is staying away from down power lines and and talking about that. And then out here it's a different type of climate where there's a lot of pools of water and stuff like that, so it can be very dangerous," he said.

So far, their team has restored power to hundreds of people and even though they've been sent out for a one-month deployment, he says they will stick around as long as they're needed.

"Working with these great individuals out here has been an honor, and I think they're happy to be out here and support those who need us," Poe said.

He adds that the locals have been very welcoming and grateful for their help, calling it a blessing to see the local community come together during this challenging time.

He said that seeing everybody work together is "inspiring."