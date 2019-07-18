APS: Some customers without power in North Phoenix due to service disruption to major power line

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with APS said Thursday night that thousands of its customers in North Phoenix are without power, due to what they describe as a service interruption to a major power line.

According to APS' outage map, an estimated 597 customers are without power, in an area stretching from Union Hills Drive to Helena Drive, and from 7th Street to 14th Street. At one point Thursday night, the estimate was 2,422 customers.

Services are expected to be restored during the light night hours, according to the outage page.