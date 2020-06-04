Arizona Animal Welfare League rescues 30 dogs from breeding facilities

Just last week, the Arizona Animal Welfare League helped to rescue 30 dogs from breeding facilities across the country.

"People that support these large commercial breeders in small cages their entire lives, they're not animal lovers. They do it all for the money," Michael Morefield said.

After being kept in close quarters to breed for years with no medical care, AAWL is now working to get the dogs back in good shape.

"It's about them being comfortable. It's about them being ready. She spent eight years in a small cage living a terrible life. It's OK to give her a couple extra weeks so she can find that perfect home and she's ready for it," Morefield said. "We've seen this 180 on their personality and this true understanding that they're finally safe and finally ready to find families. Others are going to take a few weeks. Some are medical, some is behavioral."

Now, the dogs are finally getting a second chance at finding a forever home.

(AAWL)

Arizona Animal Welfare League

aawl.org