Arizona Attorney General: Drug supplier found so state could resume executions

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has notified Gov. Doug Ducey that a drug supplier has been found so the state could resume executions.

Arizona’s last execution was Joseph R. Wood in 2014 and Brnovich said of the more than 100 death row inmates in the state, 20 have exhausted their appeals.

“Some of their vicious crimes occurred as far back as the 1970s and it’s time for them to be held accountable,” Brnovich said in a letter Thursday to Ducey. “I write to inform you that the Attorney General’s Office has found a lawful supplier of pentobarbital that can make the drug available to our state.

“This is a significant development that removes all barriers for Arizona to resume executions,” Brnovich added. “I now urge you to act without delay, so Arizona may begin the process of securing the required pentobarbital.”

Ducey said Thursday that he has received Brnovich’s letter and will respond once he gets more information.